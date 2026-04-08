California bill to expand access to cheaper E-85 fuel advances in legislature

A bill aimed at lowering fuel costs for California drivers is moving forward in the state Legislature.

Assemblymember Rhodesia Ransom introduced AB 2046, known as Access to Affordable Gas, which would allow drivers to install federally approved E-85 conversion kits, giving more vehicles access to the lower-cost fuel option.

California is currently the only state where drivers cannot install these kits. The bill recently passed out of the Assembly Transportation Committee with unanimous bipartisan support and is headed to the Appropriations Committee. If approved, it would still need to pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I'm really excited because E85 fuel is already available in California," Ransom said. "So just giving everyone an opportunity to access this is really exciting to me."

E-85 is a blend of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline. It can be significantly cheaper than traditional fuel and produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions. According to industry officials, it can be up to 80% less carbon-intensive than gasoline.

There are already about 1.1 million flex-fuel vehicles on California roads that can use E-85.

"When you see $5 or $6 for a gallon of gasoline, it's a shock to the system," said Jeff Wilkerson with Pearson Fuels. "When you go by a station that has E85 for $2.99…that's a meaningful difference for a lot of people."

At one Tracy gas station this week, regular gas was priced at $5.23 per gallon, while E-85 was $2.99.

Stockton resident Richard Castillo said he's been using E-85 in his GMC Yukon for the past four years and estimates he saves thousands annually.

"It helps me out, save money, and helps the environment," Castillo said.

Wilkerson said E-85 is typically cheaper because ethanol costs less than gasoline and is completely produced domestically, making it less vulnerable to global supply disruptions.

"We don't need to touch the refinery, and it's less impacted by supply issues," he said.

Ransom said the bill is especially important for commuters dealing with high gas prices.

"We want Californians to be able to have access to these options and have these alternatives available to them so that they can access their jobs and go to school and work and home and afford to live each and every day," she said.

If approved, the legislation could take effect by the end of the summer.