California attorney general race pits Rob Bonta against Michael Gates

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is facing Republican Michael Gates in Tuesday's election for the state's top law enforcement post.

Bonta, a Democrat, is seeking a second full term. Gates, a former Huntington Beach city attorney, has campaigned on public safety, including full enforcement of Proposition 36, the voter-approved 2024 measure that increased penalties for certain theft and drug crimes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Bonta as attorney general in 2021 after Xavier Becerra left the post to join then-President Joe Biden's administration as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. Bonta, a former state Assembly member, went on to win a full four-year term in 2022.

Bonta has been a leading figure in California's legal battles against the Trump administration. His reelection campaign also emphasizes gun violence prevention, consumer protections and reproductive rights.

Gates served as Huntington Beach's elected city attorney for a decade before spending about 10 months in the Trump administration working for the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division in 2025. His campaign calls for full enforcement of Proposition 36, stronger prosecution of repeat offenders, increased support for law enforcement and greater local control over housing decisions.

The attorney general leads the California Department of Justice, which enforces state laws and represents California in legal matters.

In the June primary, Bonta received 57% of the vote, while Gates received 38%.