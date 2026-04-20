Aerial dancers mark California Arts Council's 50th anniversary in Sacramento

The towering walls of a 100-year-old building in Downtown Sacramento were transformed into an artistic stage on Monday evening.

It's part of a statewide celebration of the arts and the California Arts Council, a state agency that's been supporting the creative economy for five decades.

The aerial dance troupe Bandaloop dangled from the side of Sacramento's Memorial Auditorium as part of this year's celebration. Artists from across the state attended an awards ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the CAC.

"We absolutely know that creativity sparks imagination," said Danielle Brazell, executive director of the CAC.

The council was established by Gov. Jerry Brown in 1976 to encourage awareness, participation, and investment in the arts.

"You generate economic activity, you excite people, you get people to go out and you create social connections," Brazell said.

Approximately 25% of the nation's creative economy jobs are based in California.

Ten artists and art organizations were honored at this year's ceremony, including actor Cheech Marin, who is an advocate for supporting the arts.

"It says who we are, who we were, what we hold most dear and what's most important to us," Marin said.

The celebration comes amid uncertainty over funding for the arts due to budget deficits and politics.

"In Europe, there's an opera, a ballet, and a theater company in every little town, so there's no reason we can't do that with what we have," said Roxanne Messina Captor, California Arts Council board chairperson.

The California Arts Council says it's working to continue generating money for art programs by leveraging federal dollars and encouraging public and private investments.

"The future of California is creative," Brazell said.

Some of the other honorees this year include music producer David Geffen and the San Francisco Magic Theater.