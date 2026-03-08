Calf rescued after fall into abandoned Calaveras County mine shaft

A mother cow wouldn't leave her calf after it fell down an abandoned mine shaft in the Campo Seco area this weekend.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire says the calf fell into the pit on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found the calf about 30 feet down the shaft. Firefighters say the calf's mother was also at the scene mooing, clearly concerned about her baby.

The calf being lifted out of the pit. Calaveras Consolidated Fire

With the calf being uninjured, firefighters decided to lower food and water down and wait until the next day to get it out.

Come Sunday, with the help of a back-hoe loader and a former firefighter and rancher, the calf was lifted out of the pit and to safety.

The calf and mother cow have now been reunited.