Caldor Fire rebuild continues, three years after it tore through El Dorado County

GRIZZLY FLATS – Wednesday marks three years since the destructive Caldor Fire sparked and ripped through El Dorado County.

The wildfire burned more than 221,000 acres over two months, spanning into the Tahoe National Forest. Just over 1,000 structures, including many homes, were destroyed – with some 80 structures being damaged.

Grizzly Flats was hit the hardest, with two-thirds of the community being destroyed.

"There are a lot of things we could look at and say it's tough living here," said Pastor Bill Brown from Grizzly Flats Community Church.

When the flames died out, the fire to rebuild burned strong for some locals – including Brown. He is hoping September brings good news of a permit to build his church bigger and better.

"Some couldn't handle it and moved out of the area," Brown said. "We're just trying to look at the blessings God has given us and say, 'It is what it is.'"

Brown says they had 45 parishioners at the time of the fire; now they have half of that. They meet inside their new manufactured home on the site where their old home stood.

The topography of the town has changed with burn scar. Toppled trees still dot the landscape.

Residents are working with town officials to do what they can to help those rebuild.

"We will just keep plugging on," Brown said.

Travis and David Smith, a father and son, are facing charges in connection with the Caldor Fire. Earlier in 2024, firearm-related charges were dismissed against one of two suspects. In December, a court also determined that there wasn't enough evidence to charge the men with reckless arson.

Another hearing for the Smiths is scheduled for September.