Search on in Calaveras County for suspect who allegedly stole car in San Joaquin County

CALAVERAS COUNTY – A search is on in the Calaveras County community of Jenny Lind for a potentially armed suspect who ran from authorities.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office says authorities have been searching for the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Valley Springs resident Octavio Hernandez, since Tuesday morning after he allegedly stole a vehicle in San Joaquin County.

Deputies say Hernandez ditched the car along the 400 block of Buena Vista Court, but at one point the sheriff's office said someone matching his description was spotted near Harding Road.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, deputies were back out near Buena Vista Court continuing to search for Hernandez.

Due to Hernandez being wanted for theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, the sheriff's office is considering him armed.

Residents in the immediate area of Buena Vista Court are being urged to lock their doors and report suspicious activity.