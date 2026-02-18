Calaveras County Sheriff patrol vehicle smashed by falling tree during storm
Central California's high country is dealing with a rash of road closures, downed trees, and power outages after a significant storm rolled through the region on Tuesday.
Highlighting the danger was a close call for a Calaveras County Sheriff's Office deputy.
Tuesday night, the deputy was responding to a call for service when a tree fell onto the patrol vehicle.
Photos shared by the sheriff's office revealed the aftermath of the crash.
"We are sharing this to remind everyone that no one is exempt from the dangers of these conditions; it can happen to anyone, at any time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
The vehicle was totaled by the falling tree, the sheriff's office says, but the deputy escaped injury.