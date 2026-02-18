Watch CBS News
Local News

Calaveras County Sheriff patrol vehicle smashed by falling tree during storm

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Central California's high country is dealing with a rash of road closures, downed trees, and power outages after a significant storm rolled through the region on Tuesday.

Highlighting the danger was a close call for a Calaveras County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Tuesday night, the deputy was responding to a call for service when a tree fell onto the patrol vehicle.

Photos shared by the sheriff's office revealed the aftermath of the crash.

sheriff-vehicle-storm-smashed.jpg
Aftermath of the tree that fell onto a Calaveras County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. Calaveras County Sheriff's Office

"We are sharing this to remind everyone that no one is exempt from the dangers of these conditions; it can happen to anyone, at any time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The vehicle was totaled by the falling tree, the sheriff's office says, but the deputy escaped injury. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue