Sacramento's Imaginarium holiday light festival returns to Cal Expo with "Utopia"

Cal Expo's annual holiday lights festival starts its run at Cal Expo on Friday.

Imaginarium, the company behind the festival, has named this season's festival "Utopia: A Perfect World of Light, Joy, and Imagination – Bigger Than Ever."

Along with the more than 15 million lights, Cal Expo will also have a covered ice rink, mirror rooms, photo opportunities with Santa, and carnival rides. Food Court Row will also serve festive treats and drinks.

Organizers say the festival is Northern California's largest holiday light show.

The festival dates back to 2014, when it was originally called Global Winter Wonderland.

"Utopia" opens for the season on Nov. 21 and will run until Jan. 4, 2026. Gates open at 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.