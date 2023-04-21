Esther Jenner, mother of Caitlyn Jenner, dies at age 96

Esther Jenner, mother of Caitlyn Jenner's died Thursday at age 96, according to an announcement Caitlyn Jenner made on Instagram Friday morning. "I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully," said Jenner.

Esther, who was only a few weeks shy of turning 97, made occasional appearances on the family reality shows and publicly supported Caitlyn in 2015 when she transitioned.

During her appearance on 'I am Cait,' Esther said, "My first feeling was, 'I lost my son.' Then I thought, 'You know what? I'm gaining a daughter!'"

She continued with her unwavering support in an interview with the New York Daily News, talking about using the correct pronouns with Caitlyn's transitioning.

"Think about it. It's a difficult thing when it's habit. But I will accomplish this," Esther said. "I love him dearly. It doesn't matter whether he dresses like a male or a female. Whatever he needs to make him happy that's all I care about."

Messages on Caitlyn's Friday Instagram post announcing the loss of her mother poured in with condolences and support.

"She was such a firecracker. So sad to hear of her passing. The people who knew her here in the valley will miss her," wrote @shonda619.

"I'm very sorry for your loss, @caitlynjenner. I@ sure she was very proud of you," wrote @elizasumtyme.

"She loved you for you! rest in peace mama jenner!," said @foreverbyenrico.

In 1949, Esther gave birth to Caitlyn in Mount Kisco, New York.

Esther was pre-deceased by her late husband, William Bruce Jenner, who died in 2000 and son Burt Jenner, who died in 1976. The couple also shared daughter Pam Mettler and Lisa Jenner. Esther is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"I am heartbroken to announce my mom passed away yesterday morning, peacefully. Losing a mother is unique in the sense that she is the only person that loved me my entire life. I will miss her tremendously. She was a few weeks shy of 97 and lived a full life. Love you mom," wrote Caitlyn Jenner on Instagram.