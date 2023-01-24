2 California lawmakers were at the Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park just before shooting

California lawmakers were at the Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park just before shooting

SACRAMENTO — Two state lawmakers happened to be at the Monterey Park Lunar New Year celebration just hours before the mass shooting this weekend.

Assemblymember Mike Fong and State Senator Susan Rubio spoke on the steps of the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Monday describing the sudden contrast from celebration to heartbreak in Monterey Park.

"The festival had thousands of people there," Assemblymember Fong said.

"So we have to reflect on the possibility that we could have been a victim ourselves," Senator Rubio said. "Because I have to share with you that a few hours prior to that incident, Assemblymember Mike Fong, myself and many community leaders were on a stage at that Lunar year event."

Assemblymember Fong posted pictures of the Monterey Park Lunar New Year festival hours before the shooting.

"The shooting happened at 10 o'clock at night, an hour after the closing of the festival," Fong said.

Assemblymember Fong described Monterey Park as the first suburban Chinatown in the United States, and also as the first city in the U.S. with an Asian-American majority population.

It's supposed to be a place for the hopes and aspirations of the immigrant community, but it now is another American community reeling from a mass shooting.

"And in the year of the rabbit, which symbolizes peace and hope, [it] was taken away in a moment's notice," Assemblymember Fong said.

"We are now in a safe space, where people can come out, but nonetheless, the devastation is still there, the heartbreak is still there," Senator Rubio said.

Senator Rubio pointed out that this Monterey Park community marks the 32nd mass shooting already in the United States this year.

A shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday would be number 33. And another in Oakland on Monday night would be 34.