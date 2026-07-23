California attorney general criticized for changing wording of voter ID ballot measure

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is being accused of using politically charged language to describe a ballot measure that would require voters to show government-issued identification before casting a ballot.

The criticism comes after Bonta's office updated the title and summary for Proposition 39, which will appear before voters this November.

The measure would require voters to present government-issued identification when voting and verify their U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.

Supporters submitted more than 1 million signatures to qualify the initiative for the November ballot, according to the California Secretary of State's Office.

Republican Rep. James Gallagher, who is finishing out the term of late Rep. Doug LaMalfa after being voted in during the June primary, accused Bonta of "trying to rig the language" due to the large number of support the measure had received.

"Rob Bonta couldn't stop 1.3 million Californians from putting Prop 39 on the ballot. So what does he do? He changes the ballot title to manipulate how voters see voter ID, sabotaging it before Californians ever get a fair vote," Gallagher wrote on social media on Wednesday.

When the proposal was first cleared for signature gathering last year, the Attorney General's Office titled it "Establishes Additional Voter Identification and Citizenship Verification Requirements."

Earlier this month, the office revised the title to read: "Prohibits Citizens from Voting Unless They Present Government-Issued Identification." The measure's summary was also updated.

Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley, who had formally served as a Republican and whose district includes Rocklin, argues the new wording is biased and could influence how voters view the initiative. Kiley left the Republican Party earlier this year.

"I actually proposed that we take the ability to write these ballot descriptions out of the hands of an elected political official and instead put it in the hands of a nonpartisan official, the Legislative Analyst," Kiley told CBS News Sacramento. "They already write the ballot guide descriptions, so I don't see why they couldn't also be charged with doing a fair, neutral description for what we're voting for on the ballot itself."

Bonta's office defended the revisions, saying changes between the circulating title and the final ballot title are routine.

In a statement to CBS Sacramento, the Attorney General's Office said:

"When a measure qualifies for the ballot, the Attorney General's Office is required to issue a ballot title and summary and a condensed ballot title and summary. We take our responsibilities seriously at all stages of the process. It is not uncommon for the ballot title and summary to change from the circulating version — and this year, all nine voter-proposed initiatives had changes."

California is one of 14 states that generally do not require voters to present photo identification at the polls. However, some first-time voters who registered by mail may be required to provide identification before voting.