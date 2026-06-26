Butte County grass fire prompts evacuation warning near Paradise

A vegetation fire was burning in Butte County on Friday afternoon, prompting an evacuation warning near the town of Paradise.

Cal Fire said the Pentz Fire was burning off Pentz Road near Lindenbaum Lane in lower Paradise.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for residents living in Zone 461.

At scene of a vegetation fire off Pentz Road in lower Paradise, near Lindenbaum Lane. Air and ground resources are working on containment. Per Butte County Sheriff evacuations are in place.#PentzFire pic.twitter.com/CoGmLqSxZT — CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) June 26, 2026

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

In 2018, the town of Paradise was virtually destroyed by the devastating Camp Fire, the deadliest of most destructive wildfire in California history. The fire, sparked by faulty Pacific Gas and Electric power lines, claimed 85 lives, destroyed over 18,000 structures, and forced tens of thousands of residents to flee.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.