1 dead in Sacramento Business 80 crash near Marconi Avenue

A person died following a crash on Business 80 in the Sacramento area early Memorial Day morning.

The crash was first reported just before 5 a.m. Monday near Marconi Avenue on the northbound side of the freeway.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but an SUV appears to have been involved and crashed into a guardrail.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died in the crash. No details about the person have been released.

The rightmost lane of northbound Business 80 in the area is closed due to the crash investigation.