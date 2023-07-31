Busiest closing weekend at the Cal State Fair since before the pandemic

SACRAMENTO -- The California State Fair saw its busiest closing weekend since before the pandemic.

According to officials, a record-breaking 65,000 people went to the fair on Saturday alone. They attribute this year's success to several factors, including packed concerts where there was only standing room for Boyz II Men, Isley Brothers, Ashanti, Kool & the Gang, 38-Special, Gin Blossoms, and Trace Adkins.

New events like "Lucha Extreme Wrestling" and the "Lost World of Dragons" also added to the success.

Tom Martinez, CEO of Cal Expo and California State Fair, said, "We have made significant investments in our dynamic concert line-up, children's programming, and engaging activities. The success of this year's event demonstrates our commitment to offering an unforgettable experience."

Fairgoers also rode the rides on the Butler Amusement Midway more than one million times.

Other noteworthy stats revealed that the classic monorail was ridden over 50,000 times, nearly 20,000 wine slushies were served, and 67,000 corn dogs were consumed.