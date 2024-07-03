Watch CBS News
Building, vehicle burn in fire on abandoned property in western Placer County

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters stopped the spread of a fire that started in a building and spread to vegetation at an abandoned property in Placer County on Wednesday, Cal Fire said. 

The fire at the corner of S. Brewer Road and Baseline Road sent a column of black smoke into the air in the southwestern portion of Placer County, just north of Rio Linda. 

The first crews to arrive at the scene attacked a half-acre vegetation fire that had spread from a fully involved building and a vehicle on the abandoned property. 

The forward progress of the vegetation fire was stopped shortly after noon. 

Baseline Road was closed from Pleasant Grove Road to Watt Avenue as the smoke impacted the road. It has since reopened. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

