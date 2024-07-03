Building, vehicle burn in fire on abandoned property in western Placer County

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters stopped the spread of a fire that started in a building and spread to vegetation at an abandoned property in Placer County on Wednesday, Cal Fire said.

The fire at the corner of S. Brewer Road and Baseline Road sent a column of black smoke into the air in the southwestern portion of Placer County, just north of Rio Linda.

The first crews to arrive at the scene attacked a half-acre vegetation fire that had spread from a fully involved building and a vehicle on the abandoned property.

The forward progress of the vegetation fire was stopped shortly after noon.

CAL FIRE/Placer County firefighters at scene of the Brewer Fire. Upon arrival firefighters began initial attack of a half acre vegetation fire spreading from a fully involved structure and single vehicle at an abandoned property at the corner of Brewer Road and Base Line Road. pic.twitter.com/RtySBGC4HR — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) July 3, 2024

Baseline Road was closed from Pleasant Grove Road to Watt Avenue as the smoke impacted the road. It has since reopened.

No injuries have been reported.