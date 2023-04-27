Brittney Griner says she's done playing overseas in emotional first press conference since Russian detainment

Griner on Russian detainment, WNBA season Brittney Griner says she won't play overseas again, unless it's for the Olympics 27:01

Brittney Griner said that she will no longer play basketball overseas during the WNBA offseason following her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges. The WNBA star made the announcement Thursday during her first press conference since returning to the U.S.

"I can say, for me, I'm never going overseas to play again unless I'm representing my country at the Olympics," Griner told reporters.

Griner noted that the reason she and other WNBA players even play in other countries during the offseason in the first play is the disparity in pay between their league and the WNBA.

"It's a shame that we have to leave our families for holidays," she said. "I mean, you're missing everything, being away. But, at the same time, as much as I would love to pay my light bill for the love of the game, I can't. So I think that's probably one of the biggest reasons people are still going overseas. And that's why I was there. Hopefully that changes, though."

Griner initially had to take a moment to compose herself after being asked about her resiliency through the ordeal.

"I'm no stranger to hard times," Griner said Thursday from the lobby of the Footprint Center, home of the Phoenix Mercury and the NBA's Phoenix Suns. "Just digging deep. You're going to be faced with adversities in life. This was a pretty big one. I just relied on my hard work to get through it."

Griner's first news conference drew more than 100 people, including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, members of the Mercury organization and her wife, Cherelle.

"She had the hardest job, honestly," Griner said of her wife. "Thank you so much, babe, for being there for me."

Griner, who used to play basketball in Russia during the WNBA off-season, was arrested in February 2022 at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game 4 of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 6, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

After nearly 10 months of strained negotiations between Washington and Moscow, Griner was freed on Dec. 8 during a prisoner swap in the United Arab Emirates. Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released from U.S. custody in exchange.

Asked about Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, two other Americans being detained in Russia, Griner said that her message to anyone wrongfully detained around the world is to "stay strong."

"Keep fighting. Don't give up," Griner added. "Just keep waking up. Find a little routine and stick to that routine as best you can. I know that's what helped me. ... Just keep pushing. Because we're not gonna stop. We're not gonna stop fighting. We're not gonna stop bringing awareness to everyone that's left behind right now."

Griner kept a low profile following her return to the U.S. while adjusting to life back at home, outside of appearances at the Super Bowl, the PGA Tour's Phoenix Open and an MLK Day event in Phoenix.

The WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury on a one-year contract when she returned to the U.S. from Russia. On Thursday, she spoke about the difficulties of getting back in shape after returning from her detention.

"Getting back into it was hard. It's still a process," she said. "Just the little things, I mean. Doing a plank was so simple before. And, couldn't even stay up very long in just a regular plank when I first came back. Because, as an athlete, you always want to be where you left off."

She said that getting back to that level has been a "struggle," but that it was also "liberating" to get back to basketball and that the organization has been supportive.

Earlier this month, Griner announced her plans to release a memoir detailing the 10-month imprisonment, which is scheduled for publication next year.

"That day was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share," Griner said in a news release announcing the memoir, which was still untitled.

"The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud," she said. "After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I'm so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world."