5 birds still missing after break-in at Marysville falconry facility

A Yuba County falconry said someone broke into the facility and intentionally released nearly a dozen birds from their enclosures on Thursday night.

Staff at West Coast Falconry say the incident happened overnight, when someone entered the property, cut off tracking gear attached to the birds and forced them out of their enclosures.

The facility said 11 birds were released during the break-in. Most have since been recovered, but five remain missing: an African black eagle, a barn owl, a great horned owl, a peregrine falcon and a dark morph red-tailed hawk.

The African black eagle is described as a large black bird with an estimated six-foot wingspan and white markings on its back.

Officials say the birds may resemble native species commonly seen in the area, but stress these animals were bred in captivity and are not capable of surviving on their own.

West Coast Falconry said the birds are imprinted on people and may behave differently from wild birds.

Authorities, including the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and federal wildlife officials, have been notified and are assisting in the response.

Search efforts are ongoing.