49ers' Brandon Aiyuk wanted on arrest warrant tied to speeding video

Santa Clara County authorities confirmed Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been issued for 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The warrant, issued by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, comes after an investigation into a video Aiyuk posted to his YouTube account in December 2025 that appeared to show him speeding past Levi's Stadium at more than 100 mph.

Aiyuk is facing a misdemeanor charge of exhibition of speed, the DA's office said.

Aiyuk, 28, later posted an apology for the video, but the incident highlighted the player's complicated relationship with the 49ers over the past two seasons.

After signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the 49ers, Aiyuk suffered a knee injury midway through the 2024 season. Since then, his relationship with the team has deteriorated, with the 49ers placing him on the injured reserve/left squad list for the 2025 season.

The speeding video was posted a week after the 49ers placed him on the season-ending list.

Santa Clara police had said they were investigating the video and forwarded their case to the district attorney's office earlier in 2026.

Aiyuk was the 49ers' first-round draft pick in 2020 out of Arizona State. He also played for Sierra College and is a native of Rocklin, California.