Sacramento's Bradshaw Animal Shelter calls for volunteers to help calm animals on Fourth of July

A Sacramento animal shelter is once again looking for volunteers to help comfort animals during the Fourth of July.

Fireworks celebrations can be stressful for many pets. Every Fourth of July, local animal shelters often see an uptick in lost pets being found and brought into custody.

To help shelter pets deal with the loud and stressful night, shelters have in recent years been asking for volunteers to come and spend time with the animals.

On Tuesday, Bradshaw Animal Shelter in Sacramento sent out a call for volunteers for Fourth of July evening.

Volunteers are being asked to come and read, sing, or play a soothing instrument to help calm the shelter pets in their kennels.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter says space is limited, so people interested in volunteering should sign up as soon as possible. In 2024, Bradshaw Animal Shelter saw more than 270 volunteers spend their Fourth of July helping keep animals calm.