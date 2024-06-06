Boyfriend suspected of shooting, killing girlfriend in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – A man is under arrest after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in West Sacramento late Wednesday night.

West Sacramento police say officers responded to the 300 block of Bridge Place after a juvenile called to report that a boyfriend had shot his girlfriend at the scene.

Officers found the juvenile who made the call outside the home. More officers were then assembled and they prepared to approach the house.

The suspect soon came out of the garage and was detained by officers, police say. Officers then went into the garage, pulled the shooting victim to safety, then started first aid before medics arrived and took over.

Police say the girlfriend had a gunshot wound to her upper back; she later died at the hospital. The suspect also had a gunshot wound to his left foot.

Officers say they found a gun hidden in a bush in front of the home.

The man was medically cleared before being booked into Yolo County Jail. His name has not been released.