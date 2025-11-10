Bonnie Raitt announces two-night stay in Sacramento as part of 2026 tour

Legendary musician Bonnie Raitt will be hitting the road again for a new tour next year, and only one California city is on the list at the moment.

Raitt announced the dates for her Live 2026 tour on Monday.

The tour, which kicks off May 28, will take Raitt across the West Coast and Canada.

Currently, the only California dates scheduled are on June 5 and 6 – both in Sacramento at Channel 24. Of course, it isn't uncommon for artists to reveal more dates after the initial announcement.

The new tour announcement comes days after Raitt called out AI posts that wrongly claimed she would be doing a farewell tour. She also shot down rumors that there is a Netflix documentary on her in the works, among other falsehoods that were being spread on social media.

Presale tickets for the Live 2026 tour go live on Tuesday, with general onsale scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.