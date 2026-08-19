AI-generated bomb threat at Yuba County schools disrupts classes for 2nd day in a row

A bomb threat at two schools in Yuba County on Wednesday morning forced some classes to be canceled for the second straight day, school officials said.

The Wheatland School District and the Wheatland Union High School District issued alerts on Wednesday morning saying law enforcement was responding to another threat issued to Wheatland Union High School and a new threat at Bear River Middle School.

The high school canceled classes on Tuesday after an AI-generated voice called in a bomb threat that morning. Police swept the campus and later deemed the threat was not credible.

On Wednesday morning, after a similar threat was issued against the two campuses, the Wheatland School District said it would cancel classes for the day at Bear River, while the Wheatland Union High School District said the high school would remain open even as officers swept the campus for the second day in a row.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking Bear River families to keep your students home for now while we get clear direction from the Wheatland Police Department and the Yuba County Sheriff's Office," Wheatland School District Superintendent Angela Gouker sai in a message to the community. "No students or staff will be on the Bear River campus until we have the all clear. The Wheatland Police Department has contacted the appropriate authorities and requested bomb-sniffing dogs to conduct a full sweep of the campus. Given the time required to complete this process thoroughly, we have made the decision to cancel school for the day at Bear River."

Gouker said all other district campuses would remain open on Wednesday.

As of 10 a.m., the Yuba County Sheriff's Office gave the all-clear at Wheatland Union High School after nothing was found, district Superintendent Nicole Newman said. She added that Wheatland Road near Bear River was closed, and instructed students to arrive via Highway 65 to Wheatland Road.

Newman added that counselors would be available for students if they wanted to talk about the events.

Tuesday's bomb threat also forced the cancellation of a monthly food bank distribution at Wheatland Union High School.

The 2026-2027 school year at Wheatland Union High and Bear River Middle schools began last Wednesday.