Bomb threat that prompted evacuation of Stockton school found to be not credible

STOCKTON – Officers say a bomb threat that prompted students and staff to be evacuated from Franklin High School in Stockton on Thursday has been found to be not credible.

The Stockton Unified School District says the threat was reported around 12:30 p.m.

Students were evacuated from the school and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office brought in bomb-sniffing dogs.

A thorough search of the campus was done, but the sheriff's office says nothing was found.

Exactly who was behind the prank call is not known at this time.