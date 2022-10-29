Bodycam video released of suspect being shot by police in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE - The Sacramento Police Department has released bodycam videos showing the events that led up to an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, on October 11 just after noon, detectives were at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive in Elk Grove trying to locate Terry Sharp, who was wanted in connection with a June assault investigation related to a possible "bias incident."

Police say that, around 12:10 p.m., detectives saw Sharp in the complex and attempted to arrest him. They told Sharp they were police and ordered Sharp to drop the firearm he was allegedly holding. Sharp disregarded officers' commands and was shot by officers, they say.

The detectives then provided first aid to Sharp aid until relieved by fire department personnel.

Police found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in the immediate area where Sharp was arrested.

A loaded .40-caliber handgun was found near where Sharp was shot. Sacramento PD

Victoria Rodriguez lives at the apartments and says her husband heard what sounded like fireworks until he realized it was gunfire. He hid from the window, she said.

"Then, heard police sirens. And then as soon as he heard the sirens, he looked out and he said he could police and someone on the ground," Rodriguez said.

The incident is being investigated by the Elk Grove Police Department's Investigation Bureau. An additional administrative investigation is being conducted by the Sacramento Police Department's Force Investigation Team.

Sharp is expected to recover from his injuries.

Read the department's full statement about the shooting, here.

You can watch bodycam videos of the shooting, here. Police warn that the videos contain profanity and/or profanity.

The Elk Grove Police Department encourages any witnesses with information about the shooting to contact them at (916) 478-8063 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free "P3 Tips" smartphone app.