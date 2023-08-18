Body recovered from Sacramento River near Tower Bridge
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the Sacramento River Thursday night.
Sacramento police said officers first got a report just after 8 p.m. about a possible body in the river near the Tower Bridge.
Rangers, police officers, and a Sacramento Fire crew responded.
The body was soon recovered from the river.
No identifying information about the person recovered has been released by authorities at this point in the investigation.
