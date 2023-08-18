Watch CBS News
Body recovered from Sacramento River near Tower Bridge

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a body was recovered from the Sacramento River Thursday night.

Sacramento police said officers first got a report just after 8 p.m. about a possible body in the river near the Tower Bridge.

Rangers, police officers, and a Sacramento Fire crew responded.

The body was soon recovered from the river.

No identifying information about the person recovered has been released by authorities at this point in the investigation.

August 17, 2023 / 10:44 PM

