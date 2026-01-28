Body recovered from Lake Natoma near Black Miners Bar

An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Natoma late Wednesday morning.

The California State Parks said a group of kayakers discovered a male body in the lake near the Black Miners Bar boat launch around 11 a.m.

The Sacramento County coroner is responding to the scene. No identification has been released.

About a month ago, the body of a missing Orangevale man was recovered from Lake Natoma, just downstream from Black Miners Bar.