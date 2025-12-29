Body recovered from Lake Natoma amid search for missing man

An investigation is underway at Lake Natoma near Sacramento after the body of a man was recovered late Monday morning.

California State Parks officials confirmed that the body of a man was found and recovered from the lake around 11:20 a.m.

Search crews had been out at the lake since the weekend, looking for a man who was last seen late on Dec. 27.

The missing man's e-bike and belongings were found along the western edge of Lake Natoma, just downstream of Black Miner's Bar, officials say. Search crews were out all weekend looking for the man.

Officials did not release the name of the missing man. State parks also didn't confirm if the person found dead on Monday was the missing man.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office is responding to the lake for further investigation.