Body found in Plumas Lake identified as Sacramento man

A 28-year-old Sacramento man has been identified after his body was found in the Plumas Lake area of Yuba County earlier this month, officials said Thursday.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said deputies received a call from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, around 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 about a body found near Feather River Boulevard.

Detectives said they have since identified the man as Jordan Carson of Sacramento.

Narcotics paraphernalia was found with Carson's body, the sheriff's department said, but the cause of death remains unknown and under investigation.

The sheriff's department said no additional details were available.

Plumas Lake is located roughly 30 miles north of Sacramento.