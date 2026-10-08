Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in Plumas Lake identified as Sacramento man

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A 28-year-old Sacramento man has been identified after his body was found in the Plumas Lake area of Yuba County earlier this month, officials said Thursday.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said deputies received a call from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, around 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 about a body found near Feather River Boulevard.

Detectives said they have since identified the man as Jordan Carson of Sacramento.

Narcotics paraphernalia was found with Carson's body, the sheriff's department said, but the cause of death remains unknown and under investigation.

The sheriff's department said no additional details were available.

Plumas Lake is located roughly 30 miles north of Sacramento.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue