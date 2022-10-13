Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in Sacramento River near Stan's Yolo Marina in Clarksburg

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Body found in Sacramento River near Stan's Yolo Marina in Clarksburg
Body found in Sacramento River near Stan's Yolo Marina in Clarksburg 00:17

CLARKSBURG – A body has been found in the Sacramento River in Clarksburg, authorities say.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says the body was discovered around 10:30 a.m. near Stan's Yolo Marina.

Authorities have since pulled the body out of the water. Exactly how long the person was in the water is unclear.

Both the Yolo County Sheriff's detectives and the coroner's office will be investigating the incident. No details about the person have been released. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 1:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.