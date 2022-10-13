Body found in Sacramento River near Stan's Yolo Marina in Clarksburg

Body found in Sacramento River near Stan's Yolo Marina in Clarksburg

Body found in Sacramento River near Stan's Yolo Marina in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG – A body has been found in the Sacramento River in Clarksburg, authorities say.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says the body was discovered around 10:30 a.m. near Stan's Yolo Marina.

Authorities have since pulled the body out of the water. Exactly how long the person was in the water is unclear.

Both the Yolo County Sheriff's detectives and the coroner's office will be investigating the incident. No details about the person have been released.