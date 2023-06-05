Body found after man goes missing in Sacramento River during family reunion

SACRAMENTO — Crews were searching for a man who went missing in the Sacramento River during a family reunion on Sunday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said they had divers and watercraft in the river searching for the 20-year-old man near Sand Cove Park. A helicopter was also in the area assisting with the search from above.

Officials say three people went into the water to recover a football when they all started to get pulled downstream. A bystander in a boat was able to rescue two, but the 20-year-old got pulled under the water.

Rescue crews spent hours searching for the man but were unable to find him. Sacramento Fire said search efforts would continue until sundown.

Monday morning, Sacramento Fire announced that a body matching the man's description had been discovered.

The coroner's office is now handling the investigation.