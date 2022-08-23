Body cam video released of officer shooting man armed with sword who was allegedly holding his family hostage in Sacramento home

Sacramento police shoot barricaded suspect who was allegedly armed with sword

SACRAMENTO – Body camera video has now been released of the Aug. 10 incident in Sacramento where a sword-wielding suspect who was allegedly holding his own family hostage was shot by an officer.

Sacramento police said the incident started just before 1 a.m. at a home along Dragonfly Circle.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that a man, later identified as Isaiah Gardner, was armed with a sword and had barricaded himself in his home.

With his wife and children allegedly not being allowed to leave, SWAT and a Crisis Negotiation Team were called to help. A hostage rescue team was also assembled.

Around 7:30 a.m., police say officers learned that Gardner was holding his family hostage inside a bedroom.

Police say sounds of distress were heard from Gardner's wife while threatening statements from the suspect were also reportedly heard.

This was when SWAT decided to move in and rescue the hostages. As seen in the body camera video, the team quickly burst through the front door and encountered the suspect – who allegedly had the long sword raised next his family.

One officer then shot Gardner, taking him down. Officers then started first aid.

No officers or hostages were hurt in the incident, police say.

Gardner remains hospitalized, police say but is in stable condition. He will be booked into Sacramento County Jail once he's been medically cleared.

Watch the body camera videos released by the Sacramento Police Department here (viewer discretion is advised).