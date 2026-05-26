Boaters warned of hidden hazards across California Delta waterways

Memorial Day officially kicks off boating season in Northern California. But with that comes the risk of accidents, hazards and drownings in the delta and local rivers.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says they'll be watching and ready to respond.

Turlock resident Megan Patterson and her husband have been boating for 15 years. Every Memorial Day weekend, they head to Stockton's River Point Landing and get ready to set sail on the delta.

Patterson said they keep safety top of mind, especially after one of their relatives had a sudden heart condition, and they don't want something like that to happen while out on the water.

"We make sure we have plenty of water in the tanks, we have plenty of gas and plenty of food," Patterson said. "My husband's great for having all the right tools and being overly prepared because when you're on the water, there's nobody to fix you out there."

But as prepared as they are, they still worry about dangers lurking in the delta.

"Logs, abandoned boats. You've got to be careful of vessels coming at you with speed or the ships, because there are a lot of ships here on the delta," Patterson said.

That's exactly why the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said it is upping its messaging on boating safety to raise awareness of hazards out on the water.

Those hazards include an out-of-service Pacific Gas and Electric pipe near the south entrance of Mildred Island.

"The pipe at low tide is a couple of feet under the water, so you won't see it until it's too late," Deputy John Canepa said.

Boaters noticed the pipe has resurfaced, and some say they've already hit it.

"If you see some red buoys out here, make sure you slow down and just operate with care once you see the danger buoys," Canepa said.

There are also logs, sunken cars, abandoned boats and other debris to look out for.

While you should avoid these hazards, there is something you shouldn't avoid: safety precautions while out on the water.

"If you do go out there with your families, make sure you're putting life jackets on your little ones and make sure you're putting life jackets on because the water may not look cold and it may not look fast," Canepa said. "But once you get in those waters, they are moving pretty quickly.:

Canepa also cautioned against being intoxicated while out on the water.

"If you're out on the water, make sure you do have a designated driver just like you would on the road," he said. "The rules are the same."

For Patterson, those safety rules are simple and essential.

"You've got to be aware of what's on the water, just like you have to be aware of what's on the streets," she said.