Where does Shohei Ohtani's deal rank among the 10 biggest pro sports contracts ever?

Shohei Ohtani signs $700 million deal Shohei Ohtani signs $700 million deal with Los Angeles Dodgers 02:03

Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani signed a record 10-year contract worth $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal has catapulted the Japanese player to the top of the list of the highest paid athletes in the world.

Ohtani's contract is the largest ever to be signed in baseball, surpassing Mike Trout's 12-year, $426 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, according to CBS Sports. Ohtani will earn $70 million a year over the course of the decade-long contract.

Still, athletes in other sports outearn Ohtani on an annual basis, even though their overall contracts aren't as large.

Here are the top 10 highest paid athletes in sports today — six of which are players in MLB.

Biggest sports contracts ever signed

Shohei Ohtani , Baseball, $700 million for 10 years. The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay Ohtani $70 million a year.

Biggest MLB contract

Shohei Ohtani, $700 million for 10 years.

Biggest NBA contract

Jaylen Brown, $304 million for five years.

Biggest NFL contract

Patrick Mahomes, $450 million for 10 years.

Biggest soccer contract

Cristiano Ronaldo, $536 million for 2.5 years.

Who is the overall highest paid athlete in the world?

Ohtani's lucrative contract with the LA Dodgers makes him the world's highest paid athlete, according to CBS Sports.