Watch CBS News
Local News

Big rig driver suspected of DUI after crashing near Rollins Lake

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Big rig crashes near Rollins Lake
Big rig crashes near Rollins Lake 00:17

COLFAX — A big rig driver is suspected of a DUI after crashing near Rollins Lake.

The California Highway Patrol Gold Run division said the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. along Norton Grade Road, on the south side of the lake along Interstate 80.

Investigators said the driver was under the influence and was following GPS at the time of the crash.

Photos from the scene show the big rig completely upside down in an embankment.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 10:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.