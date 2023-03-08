Big rig driver suspected of DUI after crashing near Rollins Lake

COLFAX — A big rig driver is suspected of a DUI after crashing near Rollins Lake.

The California Highway Patrol Gold Run division said the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. along Norton Grade Road, on the south side of the lake along Interstate 80.

Investigators said the driver was under the influence and was following GPS at the time of the crash.

Photos from the scene show the big rig completely upside down in an embankment.

The driver was not injured in the crash.