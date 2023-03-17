Man who refused to move big rig from federal property in downtown Sacramento facing federal charges

SACRAMENTO -- A man who parked his big rig on federal property Thursday in downtown Sacramento and initially refused to move, is facing federal charges, according to legal documents.

According to the FBI, at around 4:40 a.m., a big rig was parked on federal property along 501 I Street in downtown Sacramento. When asked by security officers to move, the driver, Patrick Blackshire, allegedly refused.

Sacramento police then closed off roads in the area of 6th and I streets as a precaution.

Then, at 7 a.m., Blackshire drove the big rig to a public area but then refused orders to come out of the vehicle, the FBI said. At around 9 a.m., police negotiators convinced him to come out. He was then detained by the U.S. Marshals Service for questioning.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert filed a two-count criminal complaint alleging that Blackshire obstructed federal property and that he improperly used the vehicle on federal property.

Each count carries a penalty of not more than 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.