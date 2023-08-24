Watch CBS News
Big rig hauling 27 tons of gravel overturned on eastbound I-80, blocking all lanes

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

YOLO COUNTY -- A big rig crash on eastbound I-80 at Mace Boulevard has blocked all lanes Thursday morning. 

According to Woodland California Highway Patrol, the big rig was hauling 27 tons of gravel, which all spilled onto the roadway. Crews are in the process of cleaning up the gravel, but there is no current estimated time of opening the roadway. 

All lanes on eastbound I-80 blocked due to a big rig crash
All vehicles are being diverted off at Mace Boulevard. 

No injuries were reported. 

This is a developing story.

First published on August 24, 2023 / 11:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

