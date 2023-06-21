Bidens' problems far from over after Hunter Biden plea deal, political expert says

SACRAMENTO — After news broke of Hunter Biden's plea deal, many are calling it a slap on the wrist.

CBS13 political analyst Gary Dietrich said the Bidens' problems are far from over. The announcement was sudden, but according to Dietrich, it shouldn't be a surprise.

"I don't think anybody was surprised by it," he said. "Although, I think some Republicans were surprised in their view. They call it a slap on the wrist."

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and admit to illegally possessing a gun while being a drug user. The gun charge would be removed after two years if Biden completes a diversion program. Dietrich said the deal will have a lot of people criticizing the Department of Justice.

"The sense of differential treatment that has been growing certainly among Trump supporters but even more broadly among mainstream Republicans, and those are going to continue," Dietrich said. "And this certainly does not help that narrative."

That said, Dietrich doesn't believe this is the end of problems for either Hunter or the President because accusations coming from Republicans of potential bribery are picking up steam.

"The President's political woes are not over by any stretch of the imagination," Dietrich said. "Republicans in the House have made it clear they're going to continue their own investigations, which by the way more directly involve the President and not just Hunter Biden."

The White House issued a statement, saying, in part: "The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life."