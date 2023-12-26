Watch CBS News
Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle in Sacramento, driver suspected of DUI

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A driver is suspected of driving drunk in a collision that killed a bicyclist in Sacramento on Christmas Day.

The Sacramento Police Department said it happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of East Commerce Way and North Park Drive in the Natomas area.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

Police said the driver was injured in the crash and will be booked into jail upon his release from the hospital.

Investigators are still looking into the circumstances of the collision.

Richard Ramos

First published on December 26, 2023 / 12:02 AM PST

