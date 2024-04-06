Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Berkeley's Garber Park

PIX Now morning edition 4-6-24 PIX Now morning edition 4-6-24 09:50

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 hit Berkeley on Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey confirmed.

The quake happened near Garber Park around 11:10 a.m. and had a depth of nearly 6 miles. Over 3,400 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS website. Most were within about 13 miles of the epicenter.

People commenting on the CBS News Bay Area Facebook page reported feeling the temblor in San Francisco -- "A sharp, quick jolt on Potrero Hill," according to Julie Navajas -- Vallejo and Petaluma.

So far there have been no reports of damage from the mild quake.

BART confirmed that trains were held in position as crews did track inspections after the earthquake, as is protocol. The hold which initial caused delays up to 10 minutes, but service was back at full speed with no delays a short time later.

The SFMTA also reported brief delays after conducting visual safety checks of infrastructure following the earthquake.