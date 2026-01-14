Beloved Auburn BBQ spot reopens nearly two years after kitchen fire

A popular Auburn barbecue restaurant is back open after a kitchen fire forced it to shut down in February of 2024.

The fire sparked a long and challenging recovery process for Sierra Grill Smokehouse. Staff worked for months to rebuild, navigate permits, and complete restoration efforts before finally reopening their doors.

Despite the setbacks and delays, the restaurant is once again doing what it does best, serving barbecue and filling tables with returning customers.

"It's been insane. It's been the longest journey," said server Summer Haddad. "When we opened back up last Monday, it felt like we were back to normal, like we were never closed. But the process of going through permits and working with the restoration company was intense."

Haddad also recalls the moment she learned about the fire, which happened in the early morning hours.

"The fire happened really early, around three or four in the morning," Haddad said. "I woke up to a call from the Placer County Sheriff's Office saying there had been a fire at the grill. When I got here around six, it was a lot more than we expected."

Now, nearly two years later, staff and customers say they're thankful to see Sierra Grill Smokehouse back open and thriving once again.