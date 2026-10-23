Behind the scenes with Sacramento Kings analyst Kayte Christensen: A game-day built on preparation

For Sacramento Kings television color analyst Kayte Christensen, game day starts long before tipoff. Her preparation begins as early as 6 a.m., with hours of research, film review and careful planning before she takes her seat courtside.

CBS News Sacramento spent the day with Christensen to see what goes into bringing Kings basketball to viewers.

Long before she steps onto the court, Christensen is studying players, team statistics and past games. From her home office, she builds detailed notes to help guide her analysis during the broadcast.

"I come up with five facts about them. I also do a chart of team averages," Christensen said.

She also checks player pronunciations, reviews statistics and watches game footage to make sure she is ready for the matchup.

Christensen's meticulous approach reflects a work ethic that has helped define her career. But broadcasting wasn't always the path she envisioned.

"I wanted to be a college professor and teach classical history," she said.

Instead, she found a career teaching viewers about basketball, drawing on both her research and her experience as a former player.

Christensen played college basketball and in the WNBA before an injury ended her playing career. She joined the Kings organization in 2006, initially working as a sideline reporter before moving into her current role as a television color analyst.

She is now among the few women in the field who work all 82 games, both at home and on the road.

"There are more women now than ever before. I am a lead analyst and more representation is nothing but positive," Christensen said.

Her preparation also extends to game-day wardrobe decisions. After finishing her morning research, she picks out what she will wear for the broadcast.

"When I started, I didn't have a suit," she said with a laugh.

"They like when you wear purple," she added.

The workday doesn't end when Christensen leaves her home office. In the early afternoon, she picks up her daughter from school and helps with homework before heading to Golden 1 Center by 5 p.m.

Once at the arena, she reviews her notes, sets up her courtside station and attends pregame press conferences with coaches from both the Kings and their opponent.

Her attention to detail has earned praise from colleagues.

"Her preparation is unmatched," said Scott Moak, the Kings' in-house announcer.

Fellow broadcast analyst Mark Jones also praised christensen's knowledge and experience as a former player.

"Kayte is passionate about the NBA and basketball, and I know we will have a great broadcast and great insight. She has the eye of a former player as well, which is invaluable," Jones said.

Nearly two decades into her career with the Kings, Christensen said she remains grateful to work in the sport she loves.

"The best part of the job is being in basketball still and around the team environment," she said.

Game days often stretch past midnight, leaving little downtime during the season. Away from the broadcast booth, Christensen enjoys spending time with her family, helping coach her children's sports teams and staying active.

Kayte Christensen and her husband Joe Hunter, along with their two children Courtney Sheridan

She and her husband, Sacramento firefighter Joe Hunter, are both competitive athletes.

Hunter also competed on the CBS reality show "Survivor."