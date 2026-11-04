Becerra prepares to take office as California governor, with budget challenges looming

Democrat Xavier Becerra is now transitioning from campaign mode to governing mode after CBS News projected him the winner of California's gubernatorial race.

Speaking to supporters in West Sacramento on Tuesday night, Becerra looked ahead to a new chapter in California politics.

"You have now entered the 'Becerra Era,' " Becerra said.

Becerra has pledged to address California's affordability crisis, which he described as a growing challenge for families across the state.

"Economic security is slipping out of reach for too many of our families," Becerra told supporters.

Republican strategist Rob Stutzman expects Becerra's leadership style to differ sharply from outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom's. Stutzman anticipates fewer press conferences and fewer headline-grabbing executive actions, describing Becerra's likely approach as more measured.

"I think it will be slow, methodical and careful, when it comes to his approach out of the gate," Stutzman said. "The budget is going to be the greatest challenge."

Becerra will face a series of immediate fiscal decisions once he is sworn into office in January.

Within his first 100 days, he will need to address the state's structural budget deficit, while potentially facing pressure from Democrats in the Legislature to restore health care coverage for undocumented immigrants after cuts made under Newsom.

"So I would look for that to be one of the first tension points possibly with Democrats in the Legislature," Stutzman said.

Mike Madrid, author of "The Latino Century," said Latino voters have increasingly moved away from firm ties to either political party, instead supporting candidates they believe will address economic uncertainty.

"The single largest increase of voters were independent Latinos," Madrid said.

Becerra's projected victory also marks a historic milestone: He is set to become California's first Latino-elected governor. He will take office alongside a Legislature led by Latino Assembly Speaker Rob Rivas and Latina Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón.

Madrid said he congratulated Becerra on his historic win. During their conversation, Madrid recalled, Becerra emphasized his working-class background: "He said, 'Mike, don't be proud of me because I'm Latino. Be proud of me because I'm working class.' "

Becerra is expected to be sworn in Jan. 4. He will face another deadline just days later: California governors must submit their proposed state budget by Jan. 10.