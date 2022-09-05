Bear wanders into backyard of Arcadia home with arrow sticking out of it

Bear spotted in Arcadia, allegedly shot with an arrow Bear spotted in Arcadia, allegedly shot with an arrow 02:56

Seeing bears is not uncommon for Arcadia residents but what residents near Oakwood Drive saw on Sunday was upsetting.

A large bear, who neighbors said they have seen before, was seen resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it.

Injured bear in Arcadia backyard. CBSLA

A tough sight to see and hear for resident Ernie Camacho.

"When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head to look at us and almost as though asking for help, he lifted his paw up, which was that was the most heart wrenching thing," Camacho said. "The arrow was probably, well I couldn't tell how large the arrow was but it was penetrated it look like about this far and then about that much more was sticking out."

It's unclear at this moment how the bear was shot.

Camacho said that after a while the bear got up and gingerly lumbered a few blocks away to another yard on West Sycamore Avenue.

But it was clear: the bear was in serious pain.

A tough site to see and hear for many neighbors in the area who said that the bear is a regular in the neighborhood.

"The bear was obviously in pain and in fact when we lost him in the brush we could hear him moan, which was very sad," Camacho said.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say they have been actively looking for the bear since learning of its plight on Sunday. The public was warned to keep their distance and not try to find it themselves, but if it is spotted, call the Arcadia Police Department, with whom CDFW is in regular contact with.