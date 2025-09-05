Bear dies in California after being hit by pickup truck on Highway 49

A black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle in Tuolumne County early Friday morning, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 3:30 a.m., a Toyota Tacoma was heading up Highway 49 in the Jamestown area. A bear then suddenly appeared near Wigwam Road and was struck by the pickup.

The bear died in the collision, officers say; the driver, a 30-year-old Turlock resident, was not hurt.

Officers notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife about the incident.

No other details about the bear, including its approximate age and weight, have been released at this time.

Researchers have grown increasingly concerned about traffic incidents involving wildlife in California. Highway 49 is one of the known hot spots of roadkill incidents, according to UC Davis.

A count from UC Davis also revealed that there were 557 recorded black bear deaths in traffic incidents from 2016 to 2020.