Bay View Classic: Massive 3-day volleyball tournament brings business boom to Roseville

ROSEVILLE — This Memorial Day Weekend, a massive three-day volleyball tournament is bringing players, fans and cash to Roseville. It's an event that's having a big impact on the local economy.

Traveling in from across California and surrounding states, more than a hundred teams flocked to Roseville's Roebbelen Center to compete in the 36th annual Bay View Classic.

Thanks to the tournament, an estimated 1,000 hotel rooms are booked in the surrounding area. Teams like 14-year-old Logan Schneidewind's were checked in for multiple nights.

"We stay there every day and drive home Monday," Logan said.

A whopping 5,000 people are expected to fill the grounds in Roseville, with families and fans spending cash as they come to watch the kids compete.

"We fill up the hotels and restaurants, and everybody does well," said Tom Donaghy of the Northern California Volleyball Association.

"We get to know the local grocery stores and the ins and outs," said Alyene Schneidewind, Logan's mom.

For Placer Valley tourism, it's a welcome sight. And for families like the Schneidewinds, the payoff is worth every penny.

"Every weekend we come to these tournaments, she's tried something new and improving, and her team just continues to grow and they have a lot of fun together, too," Alyene said of Logan. "It's just great seeing girls cheer for girls."

The tournament continues through Monday — from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. One-day tickets are open to the public at $15.