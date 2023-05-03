Bay Area woman's amazing journey from homelessness to lottery millionaire

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 08:42

PITTSBURG -- Once homeless, Lucia Forseth woke up Wednesday morning among the Bay Area's newest multimillionaires thanks to a lucky Scratchers ticket.

Forseth picked up her ticket at the Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg. She was there for an oil change on her car, and had no idea how her life would change within a mere matter of minutes.

"I only bought one ticket," Forseth told the California Lottery. "I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I'd won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!"

Back in 2017, life was very different. She didn't have a home, but she never gave up.

"Six years ago, I was homeless," she said. "This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million. You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me."

Forseth says she plans on buying a house and investing the rest of her newfound fortune.