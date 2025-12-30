Cost of Bay Area commuting to rise in 2026 with higher tolls, BART fares

The cost of commuting in the Bay Area is set to go up in the New Year, as higher bridge tolls and fare hikes on Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) are set to take effect.

Here is what to know about the changes, which are being implemented as of Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Higher Tolls On State-Owned Bridges

All tolls on the region's seven state-owned toll bridges will go up by 50 cents in the New Year. The toll hikes cover the Bay Bridge along with the Antioch, Benicia, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo bridges.

For regular two-axle cars and trucks, tolls will increase from $8 to $8.50 in 2026. Tolls for large freight trucks and other vehicle / trailer combinations for three or more axles are also slated to go up.

According to the Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA), the additional funds will only go towards maintenance, rehabilitation and operation of the seven bridges, along with servicing debt on BATA bond issues.

Approved by BATA in 2024, the upcoming hike is the first in a series of toll hikes that will be phased in each January through 2030. To encourage the use of FasTrak, customers who use license plate accounts or invoiced tolling will also be charged a premium ranging from 25 cents to $1.00 starting in 2027.

In addition to the rise in tolls, January 1 also marks the start of new rules involving carpools at the seven bridges, which include a three-person occupancy requirement for discounted half-price tolls on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On the Bay Bridge, drivers must be in a dedicated carpool lane and use either a standard FasTrak tag or a FasTrak Flex tag set to the "3+" position to receive the discount. For the other state-owned bridges, drivers must have a FasTrak Flex Tag set to the "3+" position and use a carpool lane for the discount.

Tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge, which is administered by a separate agency, will not go up in January.

BART Fare Hikes

Along with higher bridge tolls, BART also announced that fares would go up at the start of 2026 to keep pace with inflation. The agency said fares would go up by 6.2%, raising the average fare by 30 cents, $4.88 to $5.18.

BART said the short trip between Downtown Berkeley to 19th Street in Oakland would go up by 15 cents. Meanwhile, the fare for the 45-mile trip between Antioch and Montgomery station in San Francisco would increase by 55 cents.

The fare hike comes as the agency faces an ongoing budget deficit. Officials said the agency faces a $376 million budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year even with the increase.

"As we ask the region for greater investments and support for BART while also making internal cuts to reduce costs, we also must ask our riders to contribute more towards their trips," BART Board President Mark Foley said in a Dec. 2 statement. "We will continue our commitment to enhance efficiencies and implement strict cost controls."

BART said the agency has balanced its current budget with $35 million in cuts and ongoing cost controls. The agency's upcoming budget will institute cost savings and deferrals of $108 million, which it says will maintain current service levels.

In 2026, voters in five Bay Area counties are expected to consider a transportation sales tax that would fund transit, including BART.

Along with the fare hikes to ride BART, the agency announced parking rates at stations are going up due to inflation.

At most stations, daily parking fees will increase by 40 cents. Meanwhile at "high demand" stations including Glen Park, MacArthur, Rockridge and Walnut Creek, rates will increase by 30%, per agency policy.