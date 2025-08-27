Meet the bat dog stealing the spotlight at Yuba Sutter High Wheelers games

You've heard of a bat boy, how about a bat dog? The Yuba Sutter High Wheelers have a new teammate this year.

June, the High Wheelers' bat dog, is known to steal the spotlight. Fans even await her arrival at the entrance to Bryant Field.

"Got a hold of me, we came, interviewed and got the job. June is now the bat dog," said June's owner, Rick Blyth.

June's owner says she's a waterfowl dog, and their fishing and hunting trips together are what led them to her new job.

"She'll do anything I ask her to do, so getting the bats came real natural, real easy," Blyth said.

The crowd goes wild for June's hard work.

"We usually work the first few innings, take her up to the crowd so she can hang out with the kids. They love her," said Blyth.

June has already mastered her first season as a bat dog. We asked her owner if they plan to return next year.

"If we get invited, yes. We're hoping for negotiations with the San Francisco Giants but we'll see how that goes," said Blyth.

June usually works games on Fridays and Saturdays at Bryant Field in Marysville.