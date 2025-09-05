BART service down systemwide due to computer issue

Service on Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) service is not operating Friday morning, as the agency deals with a computer issue.

The agency announced shortly after 5 a.m. that a computer equipment problem following network upgrade work had prevented the start of Friday service.

A computer equipment problem following network upgrade work is preventing the start of service this morning. Seek alternative means of transportation. https://t.co/OvfGU3EIc0 provides options without BART service. — BART (@SFBART) September 5, 2025

It was not immediately known when service would be restored. BART urged commuters to seek alternate forms of transportation.

Other transit agencies that provide service from the East Bay to San Francisco are operating, including AC Transit and the San Francisco Bay Ferry.

ATTTN: Due to BART system issue, #SFMuni may experience service impacts as operators maybe delayed getting into the city. — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) September 5, 2025

Muni, which serves San Francisco, said in a statement that service may be impacted as operators who usually rely on BART to get into the city are being delayed.

In May, computer issues were also to blame for an outage that halted the entire system, impacting tens of thousands of commuters.