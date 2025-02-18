Backcountry skier found dead in avalanche field near South Lake Tahoe

EL DORADO COUNTY — A South Lake Tahoe skier was found dead in an avalanche field near Luther Pass, officials said Tuesday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said its dispatch center received a call late Monday afternoon regarding a missing backcountry skier near Powderhouse Peak. The skier's vehicle was located in a parking area.

A short time later, the missing person was found dead by friends in an avalanche area, the sheriff's office said. However, the snowy weather forced recovery efforts to be pushed back to Tuesday.

A recovery operation began at around 6 a.m., and crews used controlled explosives to prevent any further avalanche dangers, authorities said. Crews successfully recovered the skier's body by around 5 p.m. using a helicopter.

The identity of the skier has not yet been released. An exact cause of death has not been determined.